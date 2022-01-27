Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,579 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,676% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

