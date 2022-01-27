Citigroup Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

TEAM stock opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.20 and a 200 day moving average of $365.25. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

