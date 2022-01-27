$69.79 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $69.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

