$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,211. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

