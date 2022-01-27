Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.