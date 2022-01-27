The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.