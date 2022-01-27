Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $80.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Danaos has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 103.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

