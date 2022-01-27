Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($33.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.75) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

EDV opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,656.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,716.25. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.01). The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

