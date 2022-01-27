Contrasting LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveOne and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% Main Street Capital 117.18% 10.79% 5.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.02 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.34 Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.40 $29.38 million $4.64 9.24

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

