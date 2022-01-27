Critical Analysis: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.40 $29.38 million $4.64 9.24 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.02 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.34

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 117.18% 10.79% 5.70% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Main Street Capital and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than LiveOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

