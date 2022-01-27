FY2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered by Analyst

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of POR opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

