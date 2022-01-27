Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £9,998.82 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($202.25).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.72. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £190.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401 ($5.41).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

