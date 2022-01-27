Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arkema S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

