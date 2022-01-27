Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

