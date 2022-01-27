Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

