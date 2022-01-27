Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

