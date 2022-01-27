Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post $950.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $983.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 57.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

