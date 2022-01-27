Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $950.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $983.80 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

