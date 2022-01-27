Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

