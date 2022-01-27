Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -2.05. Centogene has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

