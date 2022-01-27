Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

