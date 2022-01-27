Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

