Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.