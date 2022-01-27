LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPLA stock opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

