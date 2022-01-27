Barclays Boosts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($29.68) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.02).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,988 ($40.31) on Monday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($46.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,130.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,086.04.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.