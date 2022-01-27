Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAVE stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.08 million and a PE ratio of -23.27. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.80 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.61.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.11) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,745,819.35).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.