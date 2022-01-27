MoneyGram International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average daily volume of 2,630 call options.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $819.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.