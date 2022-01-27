Alan Dale Buys 18 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £124.38 ($167.81).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £124.07 ($167.39).

PAY stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 645.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($10.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, December 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.06) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.29) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

