Textron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 518% compared to the typical daily volume of 700 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. Textron has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

