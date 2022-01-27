ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £2,490 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,359.42).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,541 ($14,221.53).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($29,870.48).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,207.78).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,059.36).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,954.67).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,909.34).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,760 ($11,818.67).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,517.23).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £21,460 ($28,953.05).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.13) on Thursday. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.42. The firm has a market cap of £54.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

