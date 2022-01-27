Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Insider Buys £21,149.20 in Stock

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.98) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($28,533.73).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Martin Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Draper Esprit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,939.56).

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 756.55 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 922.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 980.62. Draper Esprit plc has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($16.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.