Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to Hold

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

