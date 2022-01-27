Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 424.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

