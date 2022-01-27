The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.