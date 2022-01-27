Xilinx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 25,651 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average volume of 12,955 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

