Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.