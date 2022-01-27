SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,825

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,540.50 ($20.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,606.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.79. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,149.01 ($15.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,166.93 ($29.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

