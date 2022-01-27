Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.63) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 430.80 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

