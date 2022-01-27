Financial Review: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $69.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.20%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.50 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 6.36 -$10.30 million ($0.59) -72.05

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -6.12% -21.49% -9.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats FAT Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

