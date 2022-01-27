$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $20.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

WNEB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 37,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

