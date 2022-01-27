Reviewing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexander’s and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Tower 1 5 10 0 2.56

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $294.93, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20% American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.72 $41.94 million $14.36 18.25 American Tower $8.04 billion 13.74 $1.69 billion $5.50 44.11

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

