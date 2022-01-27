American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.93, but opened at $163.63. American Express shares last traded at $162.72, with a volume of 134,231 shares.

The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in American Express by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

