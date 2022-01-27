Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $179.78 and last traded at $179.78. Approximately 35,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,464,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.
In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.00.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
