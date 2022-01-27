Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $179.78 and last traded at $179.78. Approximately 35,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,464,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $8,629,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

