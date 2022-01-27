Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 98193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.