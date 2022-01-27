NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as low as $75.86 and last traded at $76.16. 589,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,238,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

