Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 27,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,579,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

