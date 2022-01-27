FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Cut by Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.