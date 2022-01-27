$315.91 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce $315.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.82 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $129.61 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

