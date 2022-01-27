WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$186.23.

WSP stock opened at C$165.51 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.25. The stock has a market cap of C$19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 46.14.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

