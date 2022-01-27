SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Vericel stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,297.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.